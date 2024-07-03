Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Lifted by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,614 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth about $400,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Halliburton by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,878,811 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $284,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Halliburton by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,217,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $224,770,000 after purchasing an additional 962,547 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,539,062 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $91,787,000 after purchasing an additional 859,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $850,927,000 after purchasing an additional 782,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 501,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,250,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.79 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $123,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,508.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock worth $1,930,704. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.