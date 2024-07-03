Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13 shares in the company, valued at $696.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 130.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $173,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Great Southern Bancorp stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.44. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,351. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $61.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.43. The company has a market cap of $634.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

