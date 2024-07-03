Graphene Investments SAS Purchases New Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,000. HCA Healthcare makes up 2.1% of Graphene Investments SAS’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,836,000 after purchasing an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,186,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,181,000 after buying an additional 170,560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $694,985,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,860,000 after purchasing an additional 30,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total value of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.1 %

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $6.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $326.31. The company had a trading volume of 945,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.06 and its 200-day moving average is $318.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $344.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

