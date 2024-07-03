GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Trading 7% Higher

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $73.32 and last traded at $73.32. Approximately 12,964,970 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 14,621,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.52.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 9.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Capital CS Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Socha Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 567.6% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

