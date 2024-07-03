Globe Life Inc. (GL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 5th

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

Globe Life has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Globe Life has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Globe Life to earn $12.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

GL stock opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.62. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Matthew Darden purchased 2,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,869.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Rodriguez bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,869.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globe Life from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

