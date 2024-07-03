Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ALTY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 38,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,002. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33.
About Global X Alternative Income ETF
