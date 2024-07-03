Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0672 per share on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ALTY stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 38,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,002. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 million, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.33.

Get Global X Alternative Income ETF alerts:

About Global X Alternative Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.