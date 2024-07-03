Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,600 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the May 31st total of 69,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $423,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 49,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 202,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Global Water Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,709,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GWRS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 12.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.39%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

