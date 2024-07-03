Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Global Net Lease has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.0% per year over the last three years. Global Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 101.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Global Net Lease to earn $1.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.1%.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GNL stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $702,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,092.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 433,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $3,115,786.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,679,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,262,534.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,092.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

