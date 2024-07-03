Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBBKR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,917. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.28.

About Global Blockchain Acquisition

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue targets that are focused on blockchain infrastructure, blockchain applications, and related technologies.

