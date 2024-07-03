Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Blockchain Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GBBKR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Global Blockchain Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ GBBKR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,917. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Global Blockchain Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.28.
About Global Blockchain Acquisition
