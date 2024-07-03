Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Up 3.3%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 10,307,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 39,229,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DNA shares. William Blair lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.56.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $800.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. The firm had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $219,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,515,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,577,752.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 297,619 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 718,540 shares in the company, valued at $653,871.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 326,246 shares of company stock worth $267,499 in the last ninety days. 15.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 209,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 62,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 15,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 689,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

