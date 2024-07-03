GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €24.90 ($26.77) and last traded at €24.70 ($26.56). 27,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.65 ($26.51).

GFT Technologies Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $650.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of €28.95.

GFT Technologies Company Profile

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies; development of bespoke IT solutions; implementation of sector-specific software; and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

