Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Update

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the May 31st total of 4,530,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gentex news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $162,513.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Gentex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentex

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Gentex by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 129,203 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 63,152 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Gentex by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,313,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,278 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in Gentex by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 523,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after acquiring an additional 177,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,280,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $727,688,000 after purchasing an additional 163,373 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gentex

Gentex Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 180,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,480. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.38 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.