Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.50.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

GMAB opened at $24.90 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $24.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,373,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,805,000 after purchasing an additional 315,355 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,289,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,569,000 after buying an additional 85,665 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,425,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,543,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,440,000 after buying an additional 175,292 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,717,000 after buying an additional 254,042 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

