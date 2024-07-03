Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.47

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 165130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $770.11 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 176.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 479.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,417,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after buying an additional 1,172,536 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,020,276 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,126,000 after purchasing an additional 760,739 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $5,401,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,408,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 394,055 shares during the period. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,852,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,615,000 after purchasing an additional 279,836 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

