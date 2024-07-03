Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Trading 19.8% Higher

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 19.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.33. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
Genel Energy Stock Up 19.8 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99.
Genel Energy Company Profile
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Genel Energy
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- RXO Shares Surge Following New Acquisition Deal
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- 3 Stock Dips Insiders Are Buying: Vestis, Shenandoah, Treace
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Biotech Stock Breakout: IBB Eyes Resistance with Amgen and Vertex
Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.