Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Gencor Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

Gencor Industries stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $20.45.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gencor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $954,000. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gencor Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Gencor Industries by 52.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

