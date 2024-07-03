Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.
Gencor Industries Trading Up 0.2 %
Gencor Industries stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.24. Gencor Industries has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $20.45.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter.
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. It offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
