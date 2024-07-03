Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.70

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.70 and last traded at $46.47, with a volume of 385082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.07.

Gemini Therapeutics Trading Down 10.4 %

The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.59.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

