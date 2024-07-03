Gattaca (LON:GATC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $87.00

Shares of Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 89.33 ($1.13), with a volume of 83230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.13).
Gattaca Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.81. The stock has a market cap of £28.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,790.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04.
Gattaca Company Profile
Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through eight segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; Gattaca Projects; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; engineering, and technology support solutions; statement of work solutions; and technical recruitment, engineering and technology, and employer branding solutions, as well as analysis, design, technical authoring and publications, process engineering, systems, and IT and digital services.
