Gattaca (LON:GATC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $87.00

Shares of Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 89.33 ($1.13), with a volume of 83230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.13).

Gattaca Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 91.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.81. The stock has a market cap of £28.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,790.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.04.

Gattaca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through eight segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; Gattaca Projects; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; engineering, and technology support solutions; statement of work solutions; and technical recruitment, engineering and technology, and employer branding solutions, as well as analysis, design, technical authoring and publications, process engineering, systems, and IT and digital services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gattaca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gattaca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.