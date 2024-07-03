Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Short Interest Update

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the May 31st total of 326,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Gambling.com Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:GAMB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,165. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $305.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.82.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.35 million. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAMB. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Gambling.com Group by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Gambling.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Gambling.com Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

