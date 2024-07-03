Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.03

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 34881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.1464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

