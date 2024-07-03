Gala Price Tops $0.0256 on Major Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Gala has a market capitalization of $928.91 million and $81.50 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gala has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gala Token Profile

Gala launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 34,113,886,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,249,176,264 tokens. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

