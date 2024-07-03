FY2024 EPS Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Lowered by Analyst

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report issued on Thursday, June 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the pharmacy operator will earn $2.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,675,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,927,656,000 after buying an additional 10,962,030 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,061,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $630,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612,373 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,584,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $279,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,519,845 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $170,233,000 after purchasing an additional 613,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,077,336 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $80,349,000 after buying an additional 339,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $54,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.84%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Articles

