FY2024 EPS Estimates for Chubb Limited Cut by William Blair (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chubb in a report released on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $20.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $21.45. William Blair currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chubb’s current full-year earnings is $21.03 per share.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.70.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $255.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb has a 1-year low of $186.52 and a 1-year high of $275.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.36 and its 200 day moving average is $249.03.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total value of $193,105.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chubb

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.