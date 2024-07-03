FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTAIP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,239. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.