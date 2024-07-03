Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.52

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.52 and last traded at $50.77, with a volume of 53959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.26 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

