Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the May 31st total of 6,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 32.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Forward Air from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FWRD

Forward Air Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.34. 542,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,272. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $511.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $541.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.00 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 5.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Forward Air will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Forward Air by 413.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Forward Air by 116,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2,329.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.