Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$57.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$58.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Fortis stock opened at C$53.00 on Friday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$49.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.85.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.34 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 7.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 3.2075145 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Reid acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$52.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,659.00. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

