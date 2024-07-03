FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) CEO Tim Hwang Sells 54,329 Shares

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) CEO Tim Hwang sold 54,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total value of $77,147.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,101.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

FiscalNote Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOTE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. 1,975,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $4.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.45.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. FiscalNote had a negative return on equity of 141.98% and a negative net margin of 48.89%. The company had revenue of $32.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on FiscalNote from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new stake in FiscalNote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FiscalNote by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 54,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FiscalNote by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,853 shares in the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Featured Stories

