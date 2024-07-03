First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Sold by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC trimmed its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,434 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.08. 875,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,308. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

