First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.46

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.46 and last traded at $17.45, with a volume of 95043 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.40.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 26,692.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 2,835,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,895 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,480.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,799,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,412 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 241.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,972,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,132 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $20,313,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $13,331,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

