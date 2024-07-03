First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Position Trimmed by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FTCS stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.86. 264,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,642. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.69 and its 200-day moving average is $82.78. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.