First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Raised to C$20.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on FM. CIBC increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.27.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

TSE FM traded up C$0.71 on Wednesday, hitting C$19.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,281,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,214. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$9.31 and a one year high of C$39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.05. The stock has a market cap of C$16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.78.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.19) by C($0.08). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion. On average, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.0067358 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Quantum Minerals

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 49,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.97, for a total value of C$885,022.50. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

