First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Short Interest Up 7.0% in June

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company's stock are sold short.

In related news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $46,415.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,836 shares in the company, valued at $339,440.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Business Financial Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FBIZ shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

FBIZ stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,505. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $302.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $62.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

(Get Free Report)

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

