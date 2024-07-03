FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL) Insider Purchases A$40,750.00 in Stock

FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL – Get Free Report) insider William Mullaney purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,750.00 ($27,166.67).
FINEOS Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.11.
About FINEOS
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than FINEOS
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for FINEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FINEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.