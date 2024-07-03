FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL) Insider Purchases A$40,750.00 in Stock

FINEOS Co. Holdings plc (ASX:FCL – Get Free Report) insider William Mullaney purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.63 ($1.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,750.00 ($27,166.67).

FINEOS Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get FINEOS alerts:

About FINEOS

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

FINEOS Corporation Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of enterprise claims and policy management software for employee benefits and life, accident, and health insurance industries worldwide. The company offers FINEOS Platform, a Software-as-a-Service core insurance platform.

Receive News & Ratings for FINEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FINEOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.