Financial Security Advisor Inc. Sells 28 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $551.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,599,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,884. The company has a market cap of $476.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.57. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $553.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

