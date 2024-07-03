Financial Security Advisor Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Financial Security Advisor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,104 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.0% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,713,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.10. 21,656,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,928,711. The firm has a market cap of $173.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

