FIH group (LON:FIH) Trading Up 4.1%

FIH group plc (LON:FIH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 259.50 ($3.28) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.23). Approximately 9,525 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 333% from the average daily volume of 2,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 245 ($3.10).

FIH group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £31.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,593.75 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 247.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 228.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.16.

About FIH group

(Get Free Report)

FIH group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of retailing, property, automotive, insurance, tourism shipping, and fishing agency services in the Falkland Islands and the United Kingdom. It is involved in the retail of food, clothing, electrical goods, home furnishings, gifts, and DIY through retail outlets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIH group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.