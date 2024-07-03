Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sets New 12-Month High at $58.03

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.03 and last traded at $57.87, with a volume of 12017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.96.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $808.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.23.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Value Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVAL. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 722,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after purchasing an additional 43,270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 648,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,972,000 after buying an additional 166,991 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 448,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 88.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 427,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after acquiring an additional 200,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Custos Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 222,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.