Fei USD Price Tops $0.95 on Major Exchanges (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.36 million and $122,339.41 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for $0.95 or 0.00001570 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fei USD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,226,027 tokens. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,226,027.49834992 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.94527572 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $115,961.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

