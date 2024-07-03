FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the May 31st total of 47,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

FAT Brands Stock Down 5.0 %

FAT Brands stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.75. 22,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,812. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.82.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.35 million. As a group, analysts forecast that FAT Brands will post -8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of FAT Brands

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -9.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FAT Brands stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned 0.07% of FAT Brands at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

FAT Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.