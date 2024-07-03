Evotec (ETR:EVT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.49

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as €8.49 ($9.12) and last traded at €9.02 ($9.70), with a volume of 946692 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.98 ($9.65).

Evotec Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

