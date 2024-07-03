Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF (BATS:CNYA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China A ETF were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNYA. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 11,877.8% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,186,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China A ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 348,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 130,749 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CNYA stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $25.45. 48,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI China A ETF has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $35.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares MSCI China A ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI China A ETF (CNYA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A Inclusion index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese A-share equities. CNYA was launched on Jun 13, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

