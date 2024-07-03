Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 927 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 71,981 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.63. 1,303,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,316. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average of $76.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

