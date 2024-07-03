Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 109 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 625 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Netflix by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in Netflix by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Netflix by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 153,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $93,012,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $540.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $707.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $637.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $2.93 on Wednesday, hitting $682.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,165. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $689.88. The company has a market capitalization of $294.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $633.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $587.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

