Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.36 Million Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $10,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,851,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,735,000 after acquiring an additional 32,876 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 126,053 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 343,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 339,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 27,972 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 322,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after buying an additional 29,683 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VRP stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.04. 281,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,650. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.