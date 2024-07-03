Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,319,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,337,000 after purchasing an additional 147,945 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,207,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,302,000 after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 753,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 651,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,187,000 after buying an additional 49,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 494,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,178,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.58. 297,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,376. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.89 and its 200 day moving average is $182.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

