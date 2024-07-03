Everyman Media Group (LON:EMAN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.38

Everyman Media Group plc (LON:EMAN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 48.38 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 49.50 ($0.63), with a volume of 49083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.64).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) price target on shares of Everyman Media Group in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 58.26. The firm has a market cap of £44.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,633.33 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Everyman Media Group news, insider Michael Rosehill purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £28,500 ($36,048.57). 63.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Everyman Media Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of cinemas in the United Kingdom. The company operates a network of 38 venues with 130 screens under the Everyman brand name. It is also involved in the property management business. The company was formerly known as Finlaw Two Plc and changed its name to Everyman Media Group plc in October 2013.

