Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Short Interest Update

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 4,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eversource Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 15,714 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 38,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,987,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of -47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $74.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ES. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

