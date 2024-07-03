European Assets Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.48 (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

European Assets Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EAT opened at GBX 86.60 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market cap of £311.82 million, a P/E ratio of 860.00 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 87.05. European Assets Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 73 ($0.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 92.20 ($1.17).

Insider Buying and Selling at European Assets Trust

In related news, insider Kevin Troup purchased 11,000 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £9,680 ($12,243.87). In other European Assets Trust news, insider Kate Cornish Bowden bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.14) per share, for a total transaction of £27,000 ($34,151.28). Also, insider Kevin Troup bought 11,000 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £9,680 ($12,243.87). 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About European Assets Trust

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

