Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Update

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Eterna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Eterna Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Eterna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERNA. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 25,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

