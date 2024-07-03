Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Update

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNAGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 47,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Eterna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Eterna Therapeutics stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,478. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. Eterna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNAGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERNA. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Eterna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Eterna Therapeutics by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 25,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eterna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

